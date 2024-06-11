A group of intrepid adventurers on a self-drive road trip from India to London made a notable stop in Istanbul as part of their 65-day journey. The “Road to London” initiative spans approximately 15,000 kilometers and aims to foster cultural exchange and discovery.

This year, eleven vehicles embarked on the ambitious expedition, entering Türkiye through the Georgian border before reaching Istanbul. The participants, who hail from various parts of India, have traversed 20 countries, including Nepal, China, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Greece, and several others en route to the United Kingdom.

The Consul General of India in Istanbul, Shri Mijito Vinito, bid farewell to the group from a hotel in the city’s Şişli district. In his remarks, Vinito emphasized Istanbul’s strategic location as a bridge between continents and noted the increasing number of Indian tourists visiting the city. He praised initiatives like the “Road to London” for their role in promoting Istanbul as a global tourist hub.

The journey began in Gorakhpur, India, and has seen participants experience diverse cultures and landscapes. Prachar Tayal, the tour conductor, expressed his admiration for Istanbul, describing it as a beautiful city. The group reached Istanbul on the 54th day of their adventure, with just over a week remaining before their final destination in London.