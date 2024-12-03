Erciyes Ski Resort, one of Türkiye's premier winter sports destinations, hosted more than 32,000 visitors this past weekend, according to Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç.

In a written statement, Büyükkılıç highlighted Erciyes’ world-class facilities in central Türkiye's Kayseri, noting that the resort has opened its earliest season in the last 20 years.

“With 41 ski slopes stretching across 112 kilometers (69.59 miles) and 19 mechanical lifts, Erciyes is among Türkiye’s most significant ski centers, attracting both domestic and international tourists,” Büyükkılıç said.

“This new season offers an exciting vacation opportunity for all ski enthusiasts. Erciyes is becoming an even more attractive destination for skiers and nature lovers. In just the first weekend of the season, we welcomed over 32,000 visitors. For perfect slopes, modern facilities and an unmatched skiing experience, we invite everyone to Erciyes Ski Resort.”

Büyükkılıç also recalled last season's record-breaking numbers, with the resort hosting 2.5 million visitors.

He further emphasized the resort’s advanced snow-making capabilities, which include 154 artificial snow machines capable of producing 3,880 cubic meters of snow per hour.

“As soon as our guests leave the slopes, we don’t stop,” Büyükkılıç said. “We continue producing snow throughout the night to ensure daily skiing enjoyment for all our visitors.”