The TÜBA and TÜBİTAK Science Awards Ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Beştepe Nation’s Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, bringing together President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, senior government officials, leading scientists, academics and key stakeholders from Türkiye’s research and innovation ecosystem.

The event underscored Türkiye’s growing prioritization of science, technology and innovation as central pillars of national development and long-term competitiveness. Awards were presented to distinguished researchers whose contributions have advanced scientific knowledge, strengthened technological capacity and enhanced Türkiye’s international academic profile.

Officials from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and the Türkiye Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) highlighted ongoing initiatives to deepen research infrastructure, expand global scientific collaboration and accelerate the development of domestic technologies in strategic areas such as defense, aerospace, artificial intelligence and advanced sciences, positioning scientific excellence as a cornerstone of the country’s future growth.

In his address, President Erdoğan expressed appreciation for scientists contributing to Türkiye’s intellectual and scientific advancement. “I extend my gratitude to all our scientists who make important contributions to our world of knowledge and ideas, who enlighten our horizons with their research, works and new perspectives,” he said.

He said he hoped the award program, under which distinguished scientists were honored, would benefit Türkiye, the nation and the scientific community, and commemorate leading figures in Turkish science who have passed away. “At the outset of my remarks, I commemorate with mercy Prof. Dr. Gazi Yaşargil, whom we laid to rest on June 11, and all our scientists who contributed to the TÜBA but are no longer with us,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan provided detailed figures on this year’s awards, noting that 38 scientists received TÜBA awards, while 11 academics from eight universities were honored with TÜBITAK science and incentive awards. He congratulated researchers producing work “from electrochemistry to solid mechanics, from experimental psychology to RNA biology, from dentistry to neurology, history and philosophy,” and said international academy awards were also granted in the field of health and life sciences.

Erdoğan stated that universities from across the country were represented. “From the Black Sea to Marmara, from the Aegean to eastern Anatolia and central Anatolia, this picture clearly shows that universities in our different cities are making new and innovative contributions to the scientific pool,” he said.

In a wide-ranging address, Erdoğan emphasized the philosophical foundations of science, stating that human beings are inherently inquisitive and that science is built on accumulation and universality. He pointed to Türkiye’s historical contributions to global knowledge, noting that scientific traditions in astronomy, medicine, architecture and education predate many Western institutions. “The first universities established in the West began their activities by taking our educational methods and curricula as examples,” he said.

Erdoğan warned against complacency with past achievements, emphasizing the need to transform inherited knowledge into future progress. “We will always take pride in our ancestors, but we will not remain stuck in the past,” he said, underscoring that tradition means “carrying the fire into the future, not playing with ashes.”

He also stressed the importance of sustained public support for science, noting that the government backs scientific activity at every stage, from research and development to tangible outcomes.

He cited extensive investment figures, stating, “Over the past 23 years, through academic support programs within TÜBITAK alone, we have allocated TL 153 billion ($3.57 billion) to more than 36,000 projects.” He added that 415,119 scientists received TL 46.5 billion in support, while nearly 28,500 private-sector projects were backed with TL 134 billion.

Erdoğan also highlighted efforts to spread scientific culture nationwide, noting that since 2007, more than 53,000 projects have received support amounting to TL 8.22 billion at current prices. He said the number of technoparks increased from two to 113.

Referring to strategic technology initiatives, Erdoğan said Türkiye has gained strong momentum through its National Technology Initiative, including space programs, scholarships and research schemes, and the Teknofest technology festivals. He also pointed to major investments in libraries and knowledge infrastructure.

On defense and advanced technologies, Erdoğan said Türkiye has significantly reduced foreign dependency, adding, “From artificial intelligence to autonomous systems, from data storage and processing centers to unmanned technologies, we are carrying out work that is followed with admiration around the world.” He noted that a recently signed agreement to establish a hybrid-scale cloud region would position Türkiye as “a digital bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.”

Concluding his remarks, Erdoğan expressed confidence in Türkiye’s scientific community, citing prominent figures such as Aziz Sancar, Fuat Sezgin, Gazi Yaşargil, Cahit Arf and Halil Inalcık as enduring sources of inspiration.

“I believe that the scientific studies carried out today will inspire others tomorrow and make it easier for Türkiye to reach the summit,” he said. “Just keep working, researching and do not lose your enthusiasm,” Erdoğan added. “The rest will come, God willing. I have no doubt about this.”