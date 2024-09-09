President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inspected the Savarona yacht, a symbolic legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, after its nine-month renovation, which modernized the vessel while preserving its original form.

Erdoğan, who closely followed the renovation process, visited the yacht on Sunday with first lady Emine Erdoğan to review the results of the refurbishment. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu also attended the visit.

During the tour, Erdoğan received detailed information about the renovation and inspected the yacht's updated sections. The modernization, carried out by the Istanbul Shipyard Command under Erdoğan’s directive, included the removal of 80 tons of asbestos.

The ship’s machinery, navigation and electrical systems were repaired, while its interior decks and fuel and water tanks were renewed. The yacht’s furniture was also restored to reflect its original design.

After the renovation, the yacht successfully passed sea trials, reaching a speed of 17.2 knots during full-speed tests. The Savarona was transferred to the Naval Forces Command under state status on Aug. 17, 2023.

"We have meticulously modernized and restored the Savarona, staying true to its essence and memory, a legacy from Gazi Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk)," Erdoğan shared on social media and photos of his visit.

The Savarona, built in Germany in 1931, was one of the largest yachts in the world at the time, featuring elegant interiors and state-of-the-art technology. Türkiye purchased the yacht in 1938 to serve as the presidential yacht for Atatürk. Although Atatürk spent little time aboard before his death, the Savarona remains closely associated with his legacy.

Following Atatürk's passing, the ship endured various uses and neglect periods. In the late 20th century, it was restored and later leased for private and ceremonial purposes. It has hosted heads of state and dignitaries and is considered an important symbol of Turkish maritime heritage.