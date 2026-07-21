Türkiye has launched a humanitarian aid campaign to deliver 30,000 food parcels to families living in camps across northern Syria's Operation Euphrates Shield zone, with each parcel including a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressing solidarity and support.

The initiative is being carried out by the General Directorate of Foundations under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in cooperation with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The first shipment of 2,000 food parcels has already departed for AFAD warehouses in Hatay, southern Türkiye, close to the Syrian border. Authorities plan to deliver an additional 10,000 parcels to AFAD's warehouses in Çobanbey, Kilis, and 18,000 parcels to Hatay by the end of July.

The aid consists of staple food items with a long shelf life, including flour, tomato paste, sunflower oil, dried beans, pasta, red lentils, vermicelli, rice, tahini halva and raisins. Officials expect all 30,000 parcels to reach their destinations by the end of the month.

In addition to food supplies, each parcel contains a letter from Erdoğan highlighting Türkiye's continued support for the Syrian people.

"My dear Syrian brothers and sisters, Türkiye and the Turkish nation stand by your side today, just as we did yesterday, and will continue to do so tomorrow," Erdoğan wrote.

He praised Syrians for rebuilding their country despite years of hardship and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria's recovery and development.

"As we have always said, we have lived side by side as neighbors for a thousand years. God willing, we will remain here together until the end of time," Erdoğan added.

The president also stressed that Türkiye would continue standing by Syria in its reconstruction efforts, saying the 2 nations would overcome challenges together and work toward building "a peaceful, prosperous and happy Syria."

The humanitarian campaign targets families living in both organized and informal camps in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, where many continue to rely on aid for basic necessities after years of conflict.