The Ernez Neighborhood in Finike, Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, faces a significant threat from a proposed marble quarry despite being renowned for producing honey with the lowest sugar content among 134 varieties in Türkiye. Villagers have initiated legal action against the quarry, which they believe would jeopardize their community and its resources.

Situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters (3,937 feet) in the Taurus Mountains, Ernez, previously classified as a village, is recognized as one of Türkiye's premier honey-producing regions, celebrated for its unique flavors derived from olives and olive oil, along with various other natural products. The villagers are strongly opposed to the establishment of a marble quarry, which they fear would disrupt their way of life. They have adorned their community with banners that read, "Let’s protect our village," reflecting their commitment to preserving their land.

Ali Rıza Başaran, the head of the Ernez Neighborhood and the Ernez Honey Producers Association, reported that the ongoing lawsuit to annul the quarry license is currently with the Antalya Administrative Court. In April, an expert examination concluded favorably for the villagers, reinforcing their stance against the quarry. "Ernez is a self-sufficient village, especially known for our honey and olives," Başaran stated. He highlighted a study conducted by Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University's Food Analysis Application and Research Center in 2016, which identified their honey as having the lowest C4 sugar level at 3.7 among 134 varieties in Türkiye. Additionally, their olive oil has been recognized for its quality, earning a bronze medal.

Concerns have also arisen about environmental degradation, with reports indicating that tree cutting has occurred due to road construction by the company seeking the quarry license. "We are trying to protect our values. Nearby villages are completely filled with marble quarries and stone pits. We will do everything we can to protect our village. Our villagers are very supportive of this effort, and neighboring communities also back us, stating, 'We burned; may you not burn,'" Başaran emphasized.

From August to November each year, beekeepers from across Türkiye descend upon Ernez, setting up around 50,000 hives and producing approximately 1,000 tons of honey. Başaran explained that Ernez honey is primarily pine honey, gaining a unique aroma from the dolomite minerals found in the surrounding cedar and pine forests.

In an effort to further protect their product, a joint application for geographical indication registration was submitted to the Turkish Patent Institute about two months ago in collaboration with the Finike District Governorate and the Ernez Honey Producers Association. "Beekeepers from various regions, including Ordu, Erzurum and Eskişehir, come here annually. Our slogan is, 'If the Black Sea has Anzer, the Mediterranean has Ernez.' We invite everyone to taste our honey," he added.

Hüseyin Diner, a migratory beekeeper from Eskişehir, echoed the sentiments of the local producers, stating, "Ernez honey is the best pine honey in Türkiye." He voiced his concerns regarding the potential environmental impact of marble and stone quarries, noting, "If a marble quarry is established here, the pollution will prevent bees from surviving, and we won't be able to harvest this honey."

Local beekeepers assert that Ernez honey is of the highest quality and has the lowest sugar content in Türkiye. They pointed out that, despite its proximity to the sea, the area maintains low humidity, and the unique characteristics of the cedar trees contribute to the distinctive aroma of the honey. The quality is further indicated by the honey’s ability to leave a burning sensation in the throat, a hallmark of its superior quality.