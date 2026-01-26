An event organized in cooperation with the Erzurum Governor’s Office and an off-road nature sports club brought together participants to support wildlife struggling in harsh winter conditions while promoting alternative winter sports in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye.

The group gathered at Havuzbaşı City Square before heading to the rural area of Söğütlü neighborhood in the Aziziye district, where heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures continued to affect both nature and daily life.

Using 4x4 vehicles, participants crossed snow-covered mountainous terrain, at times getting stuck in deep snow. During the activity, animal feed brought by the group was placed in designated areas to help wildlife survive the winter.

Following the feeding activity, participants moved to the fully frozen Söğütlü Pond, where snow rafting took place on the icy surface. Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi also joined the activity, which drew strong interest from nature and adventure enthusiasts.

Refreshments were served during the event, while off-road vehicles assisted one another in difficult sections of the route to ensure safe movement across the terrain.

Speaking to journalists, Çiftçi said the main objective is to support animals that have difficulty finding food during winter months. He noted that similar activities were organized in previous years and emphasizes that Erzurum offers a wide range of winter sports beyond skiing.

“Our aim is to show that Erzurum is suitable for many different winter activities. At the same time, we want to enjoy nature and contribute to the promotion of our province,” Çiftçi said.

The head of the organizing club stated that participants reach speeds of nearly 60 kilometers per hour while sliding from the slopes toward the frozen pond, adding that such events help attract both domestic and international tourists to the region.

The event concluded with participants opening the Turkish flag on the frozen pond, marking the end of a day that combines environmental awareness with winter tourism promotion.