A malfunction caused an escalator at Uçyol Metro Station in Konak district, located in western Anatolia, Izmir, Türkiye, to suddenly cascade downward, leading to 11 people losing their balance and sustaining minor injuries. The incident has sparked widespread safety concerns.

The escalator abruptly reversed its direction yesterday morning while passengers were onboard. Disturbing footage captured the moment when the escalator malfunctioned.

In the security camera footage, one individual can be seen quickly moving in the opposite direction to avoid falling, while others unfortunately fell off the escalator. Bystanders promptly rushed to provide initial aid to the injured. Health teams swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the wounded to nearby hospitals for further medical assessment.

A written statement issued by Izmir Metropolitan Municipality regarding the incident stated: "The service and maintenance of the escalators at Uçyol Metro Station were conducted on June 30, one day before the malfunction occurred. Technical teams from Metro Inc. and experts from the Izmir Branch of the Chamber of Mechanical Engineers are working together to determine the cause of the malfunction; legal investigations have also been initiated simultaneously."