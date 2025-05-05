In Eskişehir, central Türkiye, an uncle who organized an unforgettable wedding for his late brother's son, created a wedding convoy consisting of 15 trucks, drawing the attention of passersby.

Şener Sir, who works in construction, arranged a wedding convoy with trucks for his nephew’s wedding after his brother’s passing. Since the death of his brother, Sir has not been apart from his nephew and made sure the wedding was full of colorful moments. The couple, Revşan and Ozan Sir, made their special day unforgettable by arriving at the wedding venue in a convoy of 15 decorated trucks.

After further decorating the trucks, the convoy drove through the streets with horns honking, and the people in the neighborhood joined in the fun. The convoy was captured by a drone from the air, and citizens who saw it on the roads were astonished.

Şener Sir explained that they organized the event to make an unforgettable wedding for his late brother’s son. He said, "Yes, we did it for a change. On the same day, our Eskişehirspor team also got promoted to third divison, thank God. This is my late brother’s son. We did it for a nice change. Hopefully, they will be happy. I wish this for all young people. We are really happy today."

He continued, "Right now, there are around 14-15 trucks here, and we reduced the number a bit to avoid causing a disturbance. We hope we don't bother anyone. Yes, our loved ones joined in, thank God. All our friends and relatives, may God bless them, they didn't leave us alone on such a happy day. I thank them all very much."