The European Union's Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, is set to ink a substantial support package totaling 781 million euros (approximately $840 million) for refugees in Türkiye during his upcoming official visit to the capital, Ankara on Wednesday and Thursday, with the primary agenda focused on discussions related to bilateral relations and cooperation between the EU and Türkiye.

The statement outlined Varhelyi's planned meetings with key Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

Highlighting the pivotal aspect of the visit, the European Commission noted that Commissioner Varhelyi will formalize the allocation of "a 781 euros million contract, providing EU funds to establish a social safety net for the most vulnerable refugees."

This initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by refugees residing in Türkiye, emphasizing on the European Union's commitment to support in times of need.

Separately, the EU executive body made an announcement last week that Türkiye would be joining the European Union's Digital Europe Program.

This strategic move is intended to bolster the digitalization efforts of public organizations and businesses in Türkiye and has been allocated a substantial budget of 7.5 billion euros (equivalent to $8.1 billion).

This initiative underscored the EU's broader commitment to fostering digital advancements and innovation across the region.