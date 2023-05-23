The European Union will soon recognize the famous Gemlik olive from the country's northwestern Bursa province, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Monday.

"The registration procedure of the Gemlik olive in the European Commission's official journal will be completed on May 28 and will then be a formally acknowledged product in the EU," the minister said.

Türkiye is one of the richest countries in the world with its wide range of local products, Varank noted, saying: "We are attempting to register each of our products, both in the EU and in international organizations, and to have them registered as Türkiye's property and product."

"In late January, we started mobilizing worldwide geographical regions to effectively promote the local and regional values of Türkiye on the international level, among which 14 goods will be registered in the EU once all applicable procedures have been completed," Varank said.

He added that the EU Commission is still reviewing 41 applications and the company plans to initially register 100 Turkish products with strong global market potential.

While visiting the Gemlik olive market as part of his programs in Bursa, Varank met with local tradespeople and provided information on the geographical studies conducted in the EU about these olives.

He noted they are planning to implement new projects such as moving the Gemlik Olive Market to a larger, busier location for the tradespeople to carry out their business in a healthier way.

"Gemlik is a famous olive not only in Türkiye but also in the world. That's why we want to protect the olive, support both our producers and our artisans in the business, and bring this product to the world," Varank said.

He also recalled that the geographical indication of the world-famous Gemlik olive in Türkiye was completed by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office under the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

"In addition, we have applications to continue the geographical registration of Bursa's different products in the world. We are waiting for their results. In the coming period, we will also receive the registrations of Bursa's peach, black fig and chestnut in Europe," Varank explained.

Besides the Gemlik olive, the processes for the Suruc pomegranate and Caglayancerit walnut are expected to be completed in June.

Varank stressed that 11 Turkish provinces affected by the twin-earthquake disaster on Feb. 6 have great potential in terms of geographical indications, saying they will use geographical indications as a tool for the re-development of these cities.

Emphasizing the importance of promotional activities for geographical indications to receive the attention and value they deserve at the international level, he noted: "We will exhibit the geographical indications of 11 cities affected by the earthquake during the General Assembly Meetings of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on July 10-14."

"We expect the participation of many high-level representatives from over 190 countries. We continue our exhibition preparations in cooperation with our permanent representative to the World Trade Organization," the minister added.

Türkiye currently has nine registered geographical indications in the EU: the baklava of southeastern Gaziantep province, the chestnut and fig of western Aydin, the apricot of eastern Malatya province, the olive oil of Milas in western Mugla province, the white nectarine of western Canakkale's Bayramic, the garlic of the Taskopru district of northern Kastamonu province, the plump hazelnut of Black Sea province of Giresun and the dessert kunefe of southern Hatay province.