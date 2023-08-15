In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Feb. 6, the Disaster Area Excavation Directorate has embarked on a determined mission to salvage and protect invaluable cultural treasures. The directorate, formed under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Feb. 26, has made significant strides, successfully retrieving 550 artifacts from the debris in Hatay.

Comprising a dedicated team of 70 experts spanning fields such as art history, archaeology, architecture, civil engineering, restoration and education, the directorate has been tirelessly engaged in safeguarding the cultural heritage of the affected region.

Muhammet Arslan, the head of the Disaster Area Excavation Directorate, shared his insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the scope of their endeavor. Notably, the earthquakes left a trail of destruction across 11 provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, where cultural assets also suffered significant damage. In response, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism swiftly launched measures to protect and recover the region's registered cultural treasures.

In the initial phase of the operation, Arslan highlighted that their focus was on rescuing monumental works from the heart of Antakya, such as the Habib-i Neccar Mosque, the Great Mosque and the Greek Orthodox Church. Among these monumental pieces, a remarkable total of 550 high-quality artifacts were salvaged from the rubble. These encompassed an array of items ranging from intricately adorned stones to icons from the Greek Orthodox Church bearing religious depictions, and liturgical objects with profound ritual significance. All retrieved artifacts were meticulously transported to the secure confines of the Hatay Archaeology Museum.

The subsequent phase of the operation targeted registered cultural assets situated amid the civil architecture of Antakya's central areas. Streets like Kurtuluş, Izmir, Istiklal and Inönü, often referred to as the "heart of Antakya," bore the brunt of the earthquakes. These areas yielded cultural relics from residences and shops, all of which played an integral role in the tapestry of the city's history.

Spanning an extensive area of 307 hectares (758.61 acres) within Antakya, the Disaster Area Excavation Directorate has identified 720 registered cultural assets. Sadly, a large portion of these treasures had been severely damaged or entirely collapsed due to the earthquakes. In a bid to protect and preserve these invaluable items, plans are underway to relocate approximately 250 registered cultural assets to a secure segregation area.

Arslan articulated the timeline for their ongoing efforts, revealing that the separation of registered cultural assets is projected to conclude by the end of September. Following this phase, a comprehensive restoration process will be initiated, aligning with the urban protection zoning plan meticulously prepared for the area.