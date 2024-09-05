An excavation at the Ani ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Kars, northeastern Türkiye, has uncovered a food storage facility dating back to the Seljuk period. This remarkable discovery, part of the ongoing "Legacy to the Future" project by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, sheds new light on the Seljuk era and the historical significance of Ani as the first Turkish-Islamic city in Anatolia.

The unearthed storage room contains eight large conical jars, each approximately 1.5 meters (5 feet) in height, designed in a spherical form for storing provisions. Alongside these jars, a fragment of a bowl featuring a peacock motif, a symbol of paradise in medieval mythology, was also discovered. The intricate design on the bowl highlights the artistic and cultural importance of the find.

The ruins, located just 42 kilometers (26 miles) from the center of Kars, are positioned on the Türkiye-Armenia border, making it a site of great historical and cultural significance. Known for its diverse cultural and civilizational history spanning thousands of years, Ani has been a melting pot of various influences. In 2016, Ani was included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List as the 16th site from Türkiye, cementing its place among the world's most important historical locations.

The ruins of Ani are set on the western bank of the Arpaçay River, which separates Türkiye and Armenia, and are situated atop a volcanic tuff layer. As a medieval city and the first stop for travelers entering Anatolia via the Silk Road, Ani played a crucial role in trade, contributing to its wealth and prosperity. The city’s earliest history is believed to date back to the third millennium B.C., further establishing its importance in ancient Anatolia.

Ani’s development began in the early ninth century under the Bagratid Dynasty, transforming it into a religious hub by constructing numerous churches and chapels. This era marked Ani’s foundational period, which continued until 1044 when the city briefly fell under Byzantine control. However, Ani’s golden age came with the arrival of the Seljuks, particularly after Sultan Alparslan’s conquest of the city on Aug. 16, 1064.

A food storage facility from the Seljuk period was discovered during excavations at the Ani ruins, Kars, Türkiye, Sept. 5, 2024. (DHA Photo)

First Turkish-Islamic city

Following the Seljuk conquest, Ani experienced rapid growth, evolving into a bustling metropolis with a population exceeding 100,000. The city became the gateway for Turks entering Anatolia, marking the beginning of Turkish-Islamic history and architecture in the region.

Sultan Alparslan converted Ani’s largest church, the cathedral, into the first mosque following the Seljuk conquest, symbolizing the start of Turkish-Islamic culture in Anatolia. The Ebu’l Menucehr Mosque, also located in Ani, holds the distinction of being the first mosque built by Turks in the region.

The 2024 excavation season has uncovered several key Turkish-Islamic architectural structures, including the first rock-cut mosque in Anatolia, the Great Bathhouse and an octagonal Seljuk mausoleum. The Great Bathhouse is particularly notable for being the site of the world’s first recorded water birth, while the mausoleum is part of the first Turkish-Islamic cemetery in Anatolia.

Covering an area of approximately 100 hectares and featuring nearly 5 kilometers of outer walls, Ani is Türkiye’s largest archaeological excavation site. Excavations and preservation efforts have been ongoing since 2019, in a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Kafkas University, operating under a presidential decree. The excavation team is led by associate professor Muhammet Arslan, an art historian from Kafkas University, and includes approximately 35 participants from eight universities.

The team is composed of scientists, students and professionals from various fields such as archaeology, art history, architecture and restoration. The interdisciplinary nature of the work has allowed for a more comprehensive exploration of Ani’s rich history, with each new discovery adding to the city’s legacy.

One of the most exciting findings from the 2024 excavations has been the discovery of a Seljuk-era food storage facility. The storage room was found near the northern extension of the Ashot Walls, which were originally built during the Bagratid Dynasty and later expanded during the Seljuk period. The room, measuring 5.30 by 1.87 meters, contains large ceramic jars made of fired clay, known as "pithos," which were commonly used for storing food.

Arslan, the head of the excavation, confirmed that the storage facility dates back to the Great Seljuk period. He described the jars as being approximately 1.5 meters tall, with an average mouth diameter of 50 centimeters. Additionally, a bowl fragment adorned with a peacock motif was uncovered. The peacock, considered a symbol of paradise in medieval Islamic iconography, adds a cultural and symbolic dimension to the find.

This latest discovery not only provides insight into the everyday life of the people who lived in Ani during the Seljuk era but also highlights the importance of the city as a center of trade, culture and Islamic architecture. The ongoing excavations continue to reveal the historical treasures of Ani, ensuring that its legacy is preserved for future generations.