Excavation work has begun at the Ancient City of Lystra, a site of immense significance not only for Konya and Anatolian history but also for world, religious and Christian history. This long-anticipated project has attracted the attention of leading historians and archaeologists worldwide for the past 150 years.

Founded as a prominent colonial city during the Roman period, Lystra's excavation is now underway. Konya Metropolitan Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay, Necmettin Erbakan University Rector professor Cem Zorlu and Meram Mayor Mustafa Kavuş visited the site to inspect the progress.

They were particularly impressed by the valuable artifacts unearthed so far, despite the recent commencement of the work. Lystra's significance extends beyond its historical value, highlighted by its mention in the Bible and its association with Saint Paul. The excavation team shared updates with the officials, who expressed their admiration for the site’s promising discoveries.

Meram Mayor Mustafa Kavuş stated that although the images of Lystra Ancient City, located in the Hatunsaray region south of Meram, have not yet been seen by anyone, they have adorned the walls of many museums worldwide.

He emphasized that the excavation work being conducted here is significant for both Anatolian and world history. Mayor Kavuş noted that the excavations are being carried out by three separate teams of 45 people at three different points.

He mentioned that Lystra, even when it was a mound, attracted many visitors. As artifacts come to light, he anticipated that many tourists would flock to the site, aiming to illuminate history and invigorate tourism as much as possible.

With Lystra, along with Kilistra, Karahüyük and Şükran excavations, Konya is expected to become a true tourism hub, significantly increasing the city’s share of tourism revenue.

Professor Zorlu, highlighted in his statement that the excavation work at Lystra is one of the significant excavations conducted by the University’s Department of Art History. He emphasized that the city's discovery will make a substantial contribution to the city's history and tourism.

Zorlu pointed out that Lystra is an important site for both world and Anatolian history and has been a magnet for historians and archaeologists for the past 150 years. He recalled that there had been numerous attempts by historians and archaeologists to explore this site.

"However, the excavation has been granted to us. I thank everyone who has contributed and supported this effort. Lystra will be the product and result of an important and beautiful collaboration. We expect significant tourism activity and an influx of tourists in a short time," Zorlu said.

"Although the excavations have only recently begun, valuable artifacts have already been discovered. This indicates that much more is to come. Lystra will be an important destination for world, religious and Christian history. I thank all our stakeholders for this valuable work,” he said.

Excavations at Lystra reveal valuable artifacts and promise a boost in tourism, Konya, Türkiye, Sept. 1, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Konya Metropolitan Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay emphasized that Konya, where life and urbanization have continued for 10,000 years, is one of the rare settlement areas in the world. He noted that the journey that began with Çatalhöyük has made Konya one of the significant settlement centers.

Mayor Altay pointed out that there are many historical cities and areas that make the city prominent, including Lystra Ancient City. He stated that although the excavation work at the site is still new, the discovered artifacts are promising for history and tourism.

"Our goal is to turn Konya into a tourism city. Cultural tourism is now very important for people. In this regard, Konya, as a city of Seljuk Dar-ül Mülk and Mevlana, hosts millions of tourists every year. However, we aim to increase the number of days our visitors stay and contribute to the city’s economy with new destinations," Altay said.

"We are eager to uncover this city, which is well-known in the global archaeology community, the inter-institutional cooperation, which is a result of the Konya Model Municipal Management, is beautifully demonstrated in this excavation work. I thank all the institutions that have supported this effort and all the friends working diligently on the excavation.”

After their statements, Mayor Altay, professor Zorlu and Mayor Kavuş examined the artifacts discovered at the site. The delegation received information about the work from the head of the Lystra Ancient City excavation, Necmettin Erbakan University Department of Art History Faculty Member associate professor Ilker Mete Mimiroğlu.