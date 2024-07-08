In the district of Kulp in Diyarbakır southwestern Türkiye, the ruins of a 1,500-year-old church were discovered during archaeological excavations, with the interesting detail of a starfish fossil found within it.

After a coin from the period of Byzantine Emperor Anastasius I was found during surface research in different areas of the Inkaya neighborhood, excavations were initiated by the Diyarbakır Museum Directorate in 2021; the excavation work, which involves 35 people, including 15 experts, is ongoing.

So far, coins, lamps, columns and bases have been found in the area; at the point where the work is concentrated, the remains of a structure were identified. The outer walls of the structure, determined to be a church, were uncovered. Within the church, the team discovered graves spread across different areas of the building.

This church was likely used in the fifth, sixth and seventh centuries, then damaged and subsequently used as a cemetery until the 13th century. A total of 46 graves were found at the site of the church, belonging to various individuals, including adults, children, men and women. Despite being heavily damaged, this church is one of the oldest Byzantine churches found in Diyarbakır. Additionally, work is being conducted on rock tombs and a stone quarry outside the site.