Excavations are underway at the Roman-era bathhouse, the only surviving structure of the ancient city of Herakleia in Milas, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye.

As part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s "Legacy for the Future" project, significant findings have been uncovered at the site, located in the Kapıkırı neighborhood of Herakleia, which was once a port town on the shores of Lake Bafa. Over time, the port lost its function as the mouth of the gulf was blocked by alluvial deposits from the Menderes River, causing the settlement to shrink.

Professor Zeliha Gider Büyüközer, chair of the Department of Archaeology at Selçuk University, leading the excavations, shared that the settlement continued to thrive until the mid-13th century. This year marks the fourth season of the excavation, which has been incorporated into the "Legacy for the Future" project.

Büyüközer emphasized the significance of the Roman bathhouse, the only surviving Roman structure in Herakleia. Excavations at the site have already revealed important information. Although it was previously believed that the city lost its importance during the Roman period due to the closure of the gulf, the findings from the past three years suggest that the city maintained its significance in the Roman and late antiquity periods.

Büyüközer noted that ongoing excavations at the bathhouse, which currently include seven identified rooms, are revealing fascinating details, including mosaics found on the floors of two rooms. The team expects to uncover similar flooring patterns in the other rooms of the bathhouse by the end of the year.