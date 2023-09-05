Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, organized last week in the capital Ankara, featured mind-boggling mid-air stunts and maneuvers by Solo Türk. The aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force attracted onlookers from near and far.

"The event is not only your pass to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations but also promises spectacular air shows to witness breathtaking aircraft formations in the sky," said Lt. Col. Emre Mert, leader of the F-16 demonstration crew.

Calling this performance an "artist's painting" by his team in the air, Mert said the team members put their heart and soul into a 20-minute air show at Teknofest, which also included performances by the Turkish Stars, another demonstration team of the country's air force, as well as helicopters and drones.

Solo Türk conducts a demonstration flight at Teknofest, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We are aerobatic pilots, but our main duty is fighter piloting," he said. "Our pilots have 4,000 hours of flight experience, twice the level of other teams in the world."

There are many F-16s and F-16 pilots in the world, "but we do this job wholeheartedly," Mert added.

The team leader said the mission of Solo Türk, formed in 2011, is to showcase the strength and power of the Turkish nation, both at home and abroad.

"The engine of the airplane is its heart, and the pilot is its soul," he said, adding that "aviation regulations are written in blood" and there must be zero mistakes. "It is necessary to work every day, again and again, to be mentally and physically ready at all times," the aviator asserted.

Maj. Murat Bakıcı, a member of Solo Türk, said the team has routine training sessions and "we are always ready" for combat.

"To become a Solo Türk pilot, we go through tough training. Our training system resembles a master-apprentice bond," he said.

The team prepared a special show for Teknofest with its patented maneuvers, such as Solo Türk takeoff, reverse takeoff, and Solo Türk Tono.

Another crew member, Maj. Yasin Dikkule said, "Besides Solo Türk, we are fighter jet pilots, so we have a warrior spirit."

"Our routine combat training continues at the 132nd Weapons Tactics Squadron in Konya," he added.

Crewman Lt. Alper Şen said he is tasked with music arrangements and announcements at shows to build interest and engage the crowd.

"We feel the high energy and extreme love of our people on stage, which makes our show even more enjoyable," he added.

Second Lt. Muhammed Bölükbaşı, who also takes charge as a compere, said their aim is to match the audience's energy and emotions with that of the team.