Traveling to a new country without speaking the language can be challenging, of course, and learning a language in a short time is nearly impossible, but thanks to technology and translation apps, getting by is easier than ever.

Still, knowing a few key words can make your trip much smoother. Even in countries such as Türkiye, known for their people having a highly welcoming tradition and warm communication, visitors say they have a better experience during their trip if they learn a few practical phrases beforehand.

It’s always nice to know a few greetings when visiting a new country. In Turkish, simple words like “Merhaba” or “Selam” are perfect for saying hello, while “Günaydın” means "Good morning" and “İyi akşamlar” means "Good evening." Using these basic greetings can make interactions with locals friendlier.

One of the most important things you’ll need to know is how to ask the price of something, especially in local areas. Numbers can sometimes be hard to understand, though occasionally they may say them in English. But in Turkish, if you want to ask how much something costs, you can use phrases like “Ne kadar?” or “Fiyatı ne kadar?”, which both mean “How much is this?”

Imagine you’re walking in Istanbul and suddenly an emergency happens, maybe you hurt yourself, see someone in urgent need or witness a threatening situation.

Shouting "Imdat", especially shouted at top of your lungs, which means "Help," immediately grabs attention, and locals are usually quick to respond, guiding you to a hospital, pharmacy or first-aid station. If you feel unsafe or witness a problem, saying “Polisi çağırın!”, which means "Call the police," alerts people around you.

When taking a taxi in Istanbul, always check that the driver turns on the meter by asking “Taksi metreyi açar mısınız?”, which means "Can you turn on the taxi meter?" It’s the best way to make sure you’re paying a fair price, especially around popular spots like Taksim or Sultanahmet. If the driver says it’s broken or refuses, stop and look for another taxi.

One of the essentials when walking around a lot is water. If you stop by a small street shop or sit at a restaurant, you can politely ask for water by saying “Su alabilir miyim?”, which means "Can I have some water?"

If you get a little lost while exploring the streets, you can simply ask nearby shopkeepers or police, “Buraya nasıl gidebilirim?”, which means "How can I get there?" while showing them the name or location of your destination. This is especially helpful at metro stations when you’re unsure which direction to take. You can also ask, “Hangi tarafa binmem gerekiyor?”, which means "Which side should I take?"

Two simple words can help you understand directions quickly: “Sağ” which means "right," and “Sol” which means "left." Knowing these lets you follow locals’ instructions more easily.

When you finish your meal at a restaurant or cafe, knowing how to ask for the bill is essential. Simply say, “Hesap lütfen”, which means "The bill, please." It works whether you’re at a small street eatery or a busy cafe.

If you want to thank someone, whether it’s a shopkeeper helping you or a waiter serving your meal, you can say “Teşekkür ederim” or the more casual “Sağ ol,” both meaning thank you. If you need to get someone’s attention or excuse yourself, “Pardon” works perfectly and is the polite Turkish way to say excuse me.