Tourists in Istanbul often come across experiences and offers that seem very real but can turn out to be misleading or even fraudulent. Knowing about these common scams helps visitors safeguard their money and personal information, making their time in the city both safer and more enjoyable.

As you walk through Istanbul’s streets, you might be approached by women offering flowers as a “gift,” saying in Turkish, "hediyem olsun." They may follow you for a short distance, insist that you take the flowers and repeat that it is a gift in a way that might convince you, and even compliment you, saying things like "you are so beautiful" to make it seem genuine.

While it can feel flattering, this is often a tactic to pressure tourists into paying, so don't fall for it. The safest approach is to politely decline and continue on your way.

You may also come across men selling famous brand perfumes on the streets, claiming they “work at the airport” and got the products for free or at a huge discount. They often offer well-known international brands at prices that seem too good to be true, and their persuasive tactics can be hard to ignore. Remember, these perfumes are usually fake, and buying them is simply a waste of money.

This type of street selling scam isn’t only for perfumes; you may also be approached with jewelry, electronics, sunglasses, watches and other high-value items.

Also, some men on the streets may offer to clean your shoes for free, but once the service is done, they aggressively demand payment, sometimes yelling or threatening by calling the police. Whenever someone offers a free shoe-cleaning service, it’s best to politely decline the offer.

Expensive designer bags, such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton and similar brands, are frequently offered for sale in popular areas like the Grand Bazaar and Taksim.

Shop owners often claim these bags are original or "master copies," selling them at prices slightly below the genuine retail value. Despite the tempting offers, these products are almost always fake. If you are looking for authentic luxury items, it is safest to purchase them from official brand stores. Alternatively, exploring high-quality Turkish brands can offer excellent craftsmanship without the risk of buying fakes.

If you plan to visit a museum, attend an event, a concert or take a Bosporus cruise, make sure to purchase tickets only through official websites or authorized vendors. Buying from unofficial sources or social media accounts can result in counterfeit tickets.

If you plan to hire a tour guide on your own without a travel agency, use trusted apps or services that provide authorized guides. Always check reviews and ratings before booking to ensure you avoid scams or guides who might put you in unsafe situations.

And no matter how much you trust your tour guide, it’s always a good idea to do a bit of research beforehand. Reading up on the places you plan to visit, learning about entry fees, safety tips and any specific requirements.

Awareness of local laws is essential, as some actions that may be legal elsewhere, like flying drones for photography even with an international pilot license, smoking in restricted areas or entering certain religious or cultural sites without dressing properly for the place, can be restricted.

Tourists may sometimes be approached by people pretending to be police officers or government officials, asking to see passports or demanding fines.

These are scams, not real authorities, so it’s important to stay alert and always show your documents only to officers in uniform or at official locations.

The next piece of Istanbul essentials will focus on security and practical safety tips to help you explore the city confidently and avoid common risks.