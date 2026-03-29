While some very famous places in the Middle East are not a safe zone to travel to right now, Istanbul and Türkiye in general remain one of the safest places to visit. Also, from March to June, the weather is very good for planning a spring trip to a place rich in greenery, cultural heritage, and modern attractions.

Before planning your Istanbul trip, there are a few things to consider to ensure your journey goes smoothly.

One of the most important things to arrange before or upon arrival is internet access. Having internet is essential for navigating the city, using maps, checking transport routes, and staying connected.

You can activate roaming from your home country if it’s cost-effective, or get a local SIM card at the airport. While airport options are convenient, they tend to be more expensive, so if possible, compare prices or consider buying one from city center shops for better deals.

If you need to exchange money to Turkish lira, keep in mind that airport rates are usually higher. It’s fine to exchange a small amount at the airport to get started, but for better rates, it’s recommended to exchange in city center locations, which I will specify in the following section.

The Istanbulkart machine, where you can buy your transportation card, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb.9, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Airport transportation options

Another key step before arriving in Istanbul is planning how you’ll get from the airport to your accommodation. One of the biggest advantages of both of Istanbul’s airports is that they are well connected by metro lines, making transportation simple, efficient, and affordable.

To use public transport, you’ll need an Istanbul transportation card, while it’s sometimes possible to pay with a credit card, not all international cards work reliably, so the safest option is to buy an Istanbul card from the machines located inside the metro stations.

Istanbul Airport connects to the city via the M11 metro line, which takes you directly to Gayrettepe, From there, you can access the Metrobus, transfer to the M2 metro to reach central districts like Taksim, or use Marmaray to travel between the European and Asian sides.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport, located on Istanbul’s Asian side, connects to the city via the M4 metro line, which takes you directly to Kadıköy, from there, you can access ferries, buses, and the Marmaray line to reach the European side, or continue on the M4 to central districts on the Asian side such as Üsküdar, Kozyatağı, and Kartal.

For both airports, there are also bus services that provide affordable connections to many parts of the city. From Sabiha Gökçen, Havabus offers direct routes to central locations, while from Istanbul Airport, Havaist serves multiple destinations across the city, you can check all routes and stops on their official websites.

If you plan to take a taxi, it’s better to arrange it in advance through a travel agency or transportation office, as there are many companies offering this service, you may also find drivers who speak English, Russian, or Arabic, which can make communication easier.

You can check online and compare prices, as many agencies offer more reasonable rates when booked in advance rather than taking a taxi directly from the airport, this is also better in terms of safety and pricing, helping you avoid situations where a price is told in advance but then increased upon arrival.

A Turkish currency exchange office on a busy shopping street in Fatih, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Money exchange tips

After you arrive at your hotel, check in, and have a bit of rest, it’s time to begin your long, tiring, yet unforgettable Istanbul journey.

A good way to start is with a proper coffee, but don’t forget, you’ll need some cash for that. While cards are widely accepted, it’s still important to carry cash, as in some local and tourist areas it’s easier to pay that way, or in case your card doesn’t work with certain POS machines.

When it comes to exchanging money, it’s best to do in areas like Sirkeci and Beyazıt, which are known for having many exchange offices with competitive rates.

It’s a good idea to check rates online beforehand so you have a clear reference when comparing prices. Most exchange offices are open between 9 a.m. and 6 or 7 p.m., while some in busier areas may stay open until around 10 p.m. Keep in mind that many of them are closed on Sundays.

ATMs are also a convenient option if you prefer to withdraw cash directly, though the exchange rate and any additional fees will depend on your bank.

A pharmacy with Eczane and the red “E” logo visible on the wall, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2022. (Shutterstock Photo)

Emergency essentials

To ensure a stress-free stay, it’s important to know the basic emergency and essential services in Istanbul. Pharmacies, called Eczane, are easy to spot by E letter signs and are generally open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

However, most districts and neighborhoods also have on-duty pharmacies which are called Nöbetçi Eczane, that operate 24 hours. You can easily find these online based on your location. Keep in mind that regular pharmacies are closed on Sundays.

In case of emergencies, key numbers to remember include 112 for medical assistance, 155 for police, and 110 for fire services.

The next part of this Istanbul series will give you tips for visiting Istanbul’s famous sights, walking around its lively neighborhoods, trying local food, finding secret spots, getting around easily and everything you need to make the most of your trip.