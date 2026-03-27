Yongsuk Jang, a 38-year-old South Korean executive at a logistics company in Czechia, has officially converted to Islam and married Cansel Soylu, a 26-year-old woman from Bingöl, eastern Türkiye.

The couple first met five years ago while Soylu was completing a tour guide internship in Marmaris, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye.

Over the years, their friendship developed into a committed relationship, leading to plans for marriage. After two years of studying Islam, Jang decided to embrace the religion and traveled to Bingöl to complete his conversion.

Accompanied by Soylu, Jang visited Bingöl Provincial Mufti Orhan Imamoğlu. In a formal conversion ceremony, held in the presence of witnesses, he recited the shahada and adopted the name Can. Following this, the couple held a civil wedding at Bingöl Municipality and a religious ceremony at the Provincial Mufti’s Office.

Mufti Imamoğlu congratulated the newlyweds and extended his best wishes for a healthy and peaceful life as they prepare to live in Czechia.

Cansel Soylu expressed her happiness, saying she is delighted with how their journey has unfolded. Jang reflected on his decision, explaining that Islam had been a topic of discussion with his spouse and that embracing the religion was a deeply emotional and meaningful step.

Speaking after the ceremony, Jang said, “I have always respected all religions, but I chose Islam. I love my spouse very much, and I hope we have a wonderful life together. I really love Bingöl.”