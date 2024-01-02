A daring ascent to Türkiye's Mount Ağrı turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Ukrainian tourist, culminating in a dramatic rescue operation after a severe fall near the summit.

The tourist, identified as D.O., encountered an unfortunate mishap while scaling Mount Ağrı in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı, sustaining injuries that prompted a swift response from rescue teams, who evacuated the individual to a hospital for treatment.

Accompanied by a guide, two foreign tourists embarked on an expedition to summit Türkiye's highest peak, ascending to the formidable height of 5,137 meters (16,853 feet).

Despite battling adverse weather conditions, the group triumphantly completed the arduous climb and commenced their descent.

Tragically, while descending from an altitude of 4,900 meters near the summit, the Ukrainian tourist lost balance and plummeted to the ground, sustaining head injuries.

The gravity of the situation prompted the group's guide to alert the 112 Emergency Call Center. Subsequently, a collaborative effort involving the gendarmerie, Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD), 112 Emergency Health services and the Bazid Mountaineering Nature Sports Club swiftly mobilized their teams to the site.

Engaging in hours of laborious work under challenging weather circumstances, the rescue teams successfully evacuated the injured tourist from the mountain, relocating him near the hamlet of Topçatan village.

Initial medical aid was administered at the scene before swiftly transporting the injured individual, identified as D.O., to Dr. Yaşar Eryılmaz Doğubayazıt State Hospital for further treatment.