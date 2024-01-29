Amid rapid urbanization and the proliferation of high-rise structures, Turkish Fire Protection and Education Foundation (TÜYAK) Chairperson Kazım Beceren has expressed concerns about the limited awareness surrounding automatic sprinkler and fire warning systems in these towering edifices, especially in Istanbul.

The surge in the construction of high-rise buildings, exceeding 10 floors, or 30 meters (98 feet) in height, particularly in bustling city centers like Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Adana and Mersin, has highlighted the need for robust fire safety measures. The 30-meter limit is derived from considerations of the maximum height at which effective fire intervention can be conducted from the exterior.

Addressing the growing number of skyscrapers in Istanbul, questions about fire preparedness have come to the forefront. In response, Beceren shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA), emphasizing the pivotal role of adherence to established regulations.

Beceren underscored the presence of the Fire Safety Regulation in Türkiye, emphasizing that high-rise buildings must be meticulously designed and constructed in accordance with these regulations. He noted that the initial regulation, dating back to 2007 during the European Union accession process, underwent significant revisions in 2015.

Drawing attention to the societal lack of awareness regarding automatic sprinkler and fire warning systems in high-rise structures, Beceren stressed the critical importance of compliance with existing regulations. These regulations are designed to ensure that buildings are equipped with adequate fire safety measures, minimizing risks and facilitating effective responses in the event of a fire.

Beceren stressed the significance of complying with fire safety regulations in high-rise buildings to ensure the safety of occupants. He noted that inspections are conducted by provincial, district municipalities and fire departments; however, these processes are relatively short, with a maximum of half a day for buildings over 51.5 meters. Despite the visual inspections conducted during these brief assessments, ensuring the proper functioning of fire protection systems requires the active involvement of building investors, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers, along with architects.

Acknowledging that it is challenging to claim that all buildings in Türkiye are entirely safe, Beceren highlighted occasional inconveniences and malfunctions observed in incidents involving fires, casualties and damage. He underscored the pivotal role of ensuring safety through secure escape routes and fire zones. Vertical gaps are especially crucial to prevent the spread of fires between floors, emphasizing the need for appropriate construction materials in these areas.

Beceren cautioned against the use of under-ladder products in vertical spaces, as they pose potential dangers. Comparing the Turkish system with international practices, he emphasized the importance of centralized fire departments for creating a standardized approach. Beceren expressed concerns about changes in department heads and managers when new administrations take over municipal fire departments, emphasizing the necessity of continuity for those familiar with the required standards.

Highlighting the importance of installing elements like automatic sprinklers and detection warning systems in high-rise buildings, Beceren addressed the lack of awareness among citizens, leading to the neglect of crucial precautions. For instance, citizens may obstruct water fire extinguishing heads or cover fire detection detectors, hindering their proper functioning. Beceren noted that TÜYAK plays a pioneering role in revising fire regulations every three years, working with various nongovernmental organizations to update and renew essential articles. The foundation organizes training seminars, publishes informative books and plans to release a handbook regarding fire safety regulations soon. TÜYAK aims to enhance public awareness and promote fire safety measures across Türkiye through these initiatives.