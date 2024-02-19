A recent revelation by an expert from the Middle East Technical University (METU) has shed light on the environmental impact of fishing in Türkiye, indicating that every kilogram of fish caught in the country results in 3 kilograms of carbon emissions.

The expert, Ekin Akoğlu from METU's Marine Sciences Institute, has suggested adopting nature-friendly fishing methods to mitigate this impact.

Akoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA), "The food sector contributes significantly to global carbon emissions, accounting for approximately 25% to 30% of the total, with fishing alone responsible for 4% of these emissions, according to data from the European Commission."

The expert noted that Türkiye boasts a considerable fishing industry, with 15,000 boats and 35,000 individuals working in this sector. In recent years, the country has witnessed the catch of around 200,000 tons of fish annually, with anchovies comprising nearly 60% of this total.

Akoğlu emphasized the importance of certain fish species for Türkiye's seas, saying: "Anchovy and sardines are crucial species, while bonito, sprat, horse mackerel, bluefish, codfish and whiting are among the most significant sea catches. In inland waters, pearl mullet and carp are prominent, although some species such as mackerel, swordfish, snakefish, tuna and Mediterranean mussels are under threat of disappearing in certain areas."

Regarding carbon emissions, Akoğlu pointed out that industrial fishing activities, particularly those involving trawlers and purse seine boats, contribute significantly. These vessels use high-strength nets, causing considerable environmental impact.

Akoğlu warned that the effects of carbon emissions, along with global warming and ocean acidification, could lead to significant changes in marine ecosystems by 2050. He highlighted that acidification poses a particular threat to marine creatures with calcareous or chitin-structured shells, such as mussels and shrimp.

Akoğlu expressed concern over the rapid ecosystem changes, stating: "The ecosystem's current state is fragile and on the brink of collapse. It's as delicate as a house of cards; a simple blow could bring it down."

He highlighted the dwindling food supply in the fishing sector, leading to increased carbon emissions. "With fewer fish available, fishermen need to exert more effort to catch less, releasing more carbon in the process," Akoğlu explained.

To address these issues, Akoğlu emphasized the need for environmentally friendly fishing practices, supporting traditional methods over industrial-scale operations. He suggested using highly selective gear to reduce unintended catches and promoting passive fishing methods like gill nets and longlines.

Akoğlu also stressed the importance of managing fish stocks responsibly and incentivizing small-scale coastal fishing while discouraging large-scale industrial fishing.

He concluded by advocating for income stability for fishermen and implementing buy-back programs for those wishing to exit industrial fishing, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure sustainable fishing practices.