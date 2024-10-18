The ODTÜ Solar Energy Application and Research Center (ODTÜ GÜNAM) has raised alarms about the impending increase in solar panel waste in Türkiye, with expert researcher Tayfun Hız reporting that over 40 million photovoltaic modules are currently in operation across the country.

Hız estimates that by 2030-2035, Türkiye could face a significant influx of solar panel waste, amounting to approximately 800,000 tons, as the average lifes pan of these panels is around 25-30 years.

"About 90% of a panel can be recycled," Hız stated, highlighting the need for effective waste management strategies. He noted that while the initial installed capacity of solar energy modules in Türkiye was between 230-250 watts, current averages have increased to about 450 watts, leading to concerns over the future of decommissioned panels.

Hız emphasized the economic and environmental implications of failing to recycle these materials. “This waste is not ordinary; it contains valuable components such as glass, aluminum, high-purity silicon cells, copper and silver. Disposing of these materials irresponsibly could result in significant economic losses and adverse environmental impacts,” he explained.

Despite the abundance of raw materials for photovoltaic cell production, Hız cautioned that the purified forms are valuable and have a high carbon footprint. He noted that only a few countries are engaged in producing these raw materials globally.

The expert pointed out that the least desirable method for managing end-of-life panels is burying them in landfills or incinerating them for energy recovery. Instead, he advocated for adopting a circular economy approach, which encourages the reuse of undamaged panels and the exploration of refurbishment options.

Hız further discussed the principle of “polluter pays,” which should guide the recycling cost allocation. He referenced existing regulations in the European Union, where the costs are reflected to those benefiting from the electricity produced by solar panels. For instance, in Italy, homeowners are subject to a deduction of 12 euros per panel in the final year of government support, ensuring that the costs of recycling are partially borne by the polluter.

He also mentioned that Türkiye is among the few countries that have begun addressing this issue through its Regulation on the Management of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment. Hız stressed the importance of raising awareness among photovoltaic panel manufacturers and solar power investors about their waste management responsibilities.

"As their plants reach the end of their operational lives, it is crucial for them to consider how to manage their panels from the outset, incorporating these concerns into their equipment supply contracts," he urged.

In response to the growing need for sustainable practices in solar energy, ODTÜ-GÜNAM is collaborating with the Ahiler Development Agency to assess the technical and economic feasibility of recycling photovoltaic waste and to develop effective strategies for the sector.

As Türkiye continues to invest in solar energy, the emphasis on responsible waste management will be crucial to ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly future.