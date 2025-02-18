A symposium on historical artifacts in Türkiye and Jordan was held on Feb. 17 at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Turkish Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan.

Professor Muhammad Wahib al-Hussein, a prominent Jordanian academic and archaeologist, led the discussion on archaeological advancements in both countries, delving into the rich shared history and cultural ties between Türkiye and Jordan.

Al-Hussein emphasized the ongoing efforts to preserve Ottoman-era artifacts in Jordan, underscoring the country’s significant role in preserving these relics due to its location on the pilgrimage route. He highlighted that Jordan is home to numerous structures from the Ottoman period and earlier Islamic states.

He further pointed out that these artifacts, representing the joint heritage of Turks and Jordanians, continue to hold cultural importance. For example, he mentioned that Ottoman-era cannons are still used in Jordan to announce iftar time during Ramadan.

Al-Hussein also discussed the growing economic and tourism relations between Türkiye and Jordan. He noted that Turkish tourists have shown increasing interest in Jordan’s iconic cities, such as Petra and Aqaba.

The historical connection between Türkiye and Jordan is deeply rooted, primarily through the Ottoman Empire, which governed Jordan from 1516 to 1918. During this time, the Ottomans built critical infrastructure, including roads, mosques and forts, along with the Hejaz Railway, which passed through Jordan.

Al-Hussein concluded by presenting historical photos of bridges and stations along the Hejaz Railway, detailing the construction of these significant Ottoman-era landmarks.