Wildfire experts from around the globe convened at Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) to evaluate Türkiye’s approach to forest fire management, unanimously acknowledging the country’s advanced capacity in both fire detection and intervention.

Experts emphasized the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), as a critical factor in Türkiye’s rising prominence in global wildfire resilience.

Tiago Oliveira, chairperson of the Portuguese Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management, highlighted the multifaceted challenges climate change poses to forests worldwide. He underscored that warming trends are prolonging fire seasons and increasing the number of days with severe fire conditions.

Oliveira also stressed the indispensable role of local communities living near forests. “When people living adjacent to forest areas derive income from these lands, they are more invested in protecting them,” he said. Warning about extreme fire scenarios, Oliveira noted, “When difficult conditions triggered by climate change occur, very intense fires begin, making firefighting extremely challenging because water can become ineffective.”

Regarding Türkiye’s operational capabilities, Oliveira stated: “Türkiye has a high-level capacity in fire detection and intervention. The country has brought together all necessary components to reduce fire incidents and minimize economic losses.” He further highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, saying, “Türkiye should enhance cross-border collaboration by sharing firefighting resources with neighboring countries and adopting international standards.”

Johann Georg Goldammer, director of the Global Fire Monitoring Center at Freiburg University, elaborated on the global context. “Declining village populations mean agricultural lands are less managed, leading to increased flammable material accumulation in forests,” Goldammer said. He explained, “Historically, these lands were intensively managed through harvesting, active farming, animal husbandry and grazing.”

Goldammer praised Türkiye’s investments in advanced firefighting technologies. “Türkiye employs highly developed technologies in fire management,” he said. Yet, he emphasized that “fire prevention remains critical, as large amounts of flammable materials exist in forests and surrounding areas.”

On land use, Goldammer concluded, “Proper use of soil and land resources can significantly reduce the flammability of forested areas.”