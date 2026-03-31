The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has introduced a regulation requiring restaurants, cafes and cafeterias to provide clear information about food contents, allergens and calorie values.

The details must be accessible on menus, chalkboards, brochures, digital screens, or via QR codes, a decision that has received widespread approval from consumer advocacy organizations and professional associations in the food sector.

Under the new regulation, when QR codes are used to provide this information, establishments are required to display a visible notice stating, “You can access this information via the QR code. If consumers cannot use the QR code, the information will be provided upon request.”

The measure aims to empower consumers to make informed choices, protect individuals with allergies, and mitigate public health risks linked to adulterated or counterfeit food products.

Ergün Kılıç, President of the Consumer Rights Association, emphasized the critical importance of transparency in food services. He noted that counterfeit or adulterated products pose serious health risks and that consumers have a fundamental right to know the contents of the products they consume.

Kılıç stressed that the effectiveness of the regulation depends on strong implementation and oversight, with the main responsibility falling on market supervision and inspection authorities.

“The decision to make menu contents more transparent in restaurants is extremely important for consumer rights. Without inspections, the rules have no effect, and violations will continue. The Ministry will oversee compliance, businesses must provide accurate information, and consumers must exercise their rights. Informed consumers are essential to creating a reliable and safe market,” Kılıç said.

He also highlighted that strong societies are built on conscious consumers who understand their rights, ask questions, and hold businesses accountable. This regulation, he added, is a step toward making transparency the standard rather than an exception.

Fatih Efe, chairman of the Board of the Food Engineers Association, described the regulation as a positive and necessary step to ensure access to safe and healthy food. Efe explained that allergens are categorized into 14 groups, and many consumers are unaware of which foods may trigger allergic reactions.

This regulation is expected to encourage consumers to learn more about their diets, select meals that suit their metabolism, and adopt healthier eating habits.

Experts note that the regulation not only strengthens consumer protection but also contributes to a more reliable market and a healthier society.