The president of the Center for Social Media and Digital Security Education and Research (SODIMER), professor Dr. Levent Eraslan, stated that recent studies show 5-year-old children (60 months) are not developmentally ready for formal education, suggesting that the starting age for school should be reconsidered.

Eraslan said that the transition to the 4+4+4 education model during the 2012-2013 academic year lowered the school starting age to 60 months. He noted that over time, various problems emerged related to children starting school at this age.

Eraslan pointed out that a regulation in 2019 allowed children aged between 66 and 69 months to be admitted to school with parental consent, leading to noticeable age gaps among classmates. “This is a major problem,” he stressed.

“Research consistently shows that children in the 60-month age group are not cognitively, emotionally, psychomotor-wise, or physically ready for formal education, especially due to underdeveloped fine motor skills. In some classes, children can differ in age by up to 14 months, which raises educational and administrative challenges. Therefore, it’s time to reopen the discussion on finding a balanced starting age,” he said.

He further noted that peer bullying, which has been on the rise both in Türkiye and globally, is often linked to age differences among students. “Even when students are in the same grade level, those with significant age differences experience social and emotional difficulties,” he added.

Eraslan defined peer bullying as systematic harm inflicted by individuals within the same age group and emphasized that adjusting the school starting age could help prevent such behaviors.

Eraslan said there is a need for a new regulation on school starting age and a consensus among education experts to establish a unified standard. “Currently, the 66-72 month age range is seen as more appropriate, but this is for policymakers to decide. As scientists, we offer our recommendations. It’s not enough for a child to meet a certain age requirement – they must also be developmentally ready to learn. This includes cognitive readiness, prior learning foundation, and the capacity to acquire new behaviors. Establishing a standard age would also ease the burden on teachers,” he explained.

“At the moment, we see classrooms where some children quickly adapt to school rules and learn to read and write, while others are developmentally more suited to preschool,” Eraslan added.

He also stressed the need to make preschool education mandatory, suggesting that children should complete at least one year of early childhood education before entering primary school. “This one-year preparatory period would help children start primary school in a more psychologically, cognitively and physically prepared state. Both teachers and parents – as well as the education system – need such a reform,” he said.

Discussing the broader challenges of the 4+4+4 education system, Eraslan noted that both the first (grade 1) and final (12th grade) years have remained focal points of ongoing debate.

“Looking at global trends, especially in Europe, countries are placing growing emphasis on introducing students to vocational and technical education at an early age to meet labor market demands. In a system where everyone becomes an engineer, we fail to find the necessary technical support staff. The labor market and industry require these middle-tier professionals. Therefore, vocational paths aligned with emerging technologies must be created,” he said.

Eraslan mentioned that various alternatives for the final year of high school are currently under discussion by the Ministry of National Education, including making the last year elective or adopting a 3+1 model. He also noted that these issues will be addressed at the upcoming 21st National Education Council.

Eraslan concluded by noting the evolving needs of society, stating, “The needs of 2012 differ significantly from those of 2025. The education system must adapt. We must reevaluate both the entry and exit points of the system –specifically the first and 12th grades.”