A group of multidisciplinary experts has convened at an international workshop in Istanbul to discuss the revitalization of the city center of the earthquake-hit southeastern province of Hatay by its centuries-old historical roots. The team also plans to accentuate the city’s silhouette by highlighting its mosques, churches and synagogues to preserve its identity.

Following the disaster claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people's lives, preserving Hatay’s identity as a city of civilizations demands meticulous attention at every stage. Recognizing this sensitivity, the Türkiye Design Council volunteered to develop the city’s master plan, urban design and architectural projects with a multidisciplinary endeavor.

Under the initiative of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, an international working group consisting of historians, archaeologists, geologists, urban planners and architects commenced the restoration process of Hatay, aiming to proceed by keeping its historical roots intact.

The team of experts from across the globe and Türkiye will present a comprehensive project proposal to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Culture and Tourism ministries within seven months.

Speaking at the Istanbul workshop on Sept. 2, Türkiye Design Council Chair Mehmet Kalyoncu stated that they aim to pass down “this unique heritage to future generations and transform the historical center of Hatay into a more livable and resilient environment, preserving its cultural legacy.”

Kalyoncu also added that they believe the workshop’s report will provide invaluable insights into the future of the country’s historical city centers.

Emphasizing their commitment to revitalizing the city, he highlighted their goal of enhancing well-being in Hatay, “befitting the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye.”

Bünyamin Derman from DB Architecture Company stressed that the most critical element during the planning phase is transformation without losing the essence.

“We need to relocate the central districts and administrative buildings to the outskirts of the city to establish a flowing transportation system in the lower part of the city and a rail system in the upper part,” Derman explained.

“We aim to restore the city to the old Hatay of the 1940s within a meticulous work from the reidentification of the Asi River to green space plans; from the reconstruction of the Long Bazaar, churches, mosques, mosques, baths and synagogues, in other words, the supporting pillars of the city,” Derman said.