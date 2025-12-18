Dyslexia affects around 10% of children in Türkiye, mirroring global averages, according to Ekrem Çalgın, president of the Dyslexia Learning Disability Association.

Speaking on the prevalence of learning difficulties, Çalgın said recent research shows that dyslexia is present in nearly one in every 10 children worldwide. He noted that classroom observations and field studies indicate that at least one student with dyslexia can be found in almost every primary school classroom in Türkiye.

Data from the International Dyslexia Association show that approximately 700 million people worldwide were living with dyslexia as of 2020. Çalgın stressed that, contrary to widespread misconceptions, dyslexia is not linked to intellectual disability but is a neurodevelopmental difference seen in individuals with normal or above-average intelligence.

Çalgın emphasized that diagnosis can only be made by child and adolescent psychiatrists. “When families or teachers notice these signs, it is important that they consult a child and adolescent psychiatrist,” he said.

Addressing challenges at home, Çalgın said families often experience tension during homework and reading activities. “This is not something children can control, and it is not their fault,” he said. “Families need to be patient and supportive, especially during the primary school years, which are very difficult for these children.”

He also advised parents to avoid forcing children to read aloud at home. “Because these children already have difficulties with reading, forcing them to read aloud can make them hate reading and avoid it,” Çalgın said. “We recommend silent reading, and if reading aloud is done, parents should avoid excessive correction.”

Çalgın noted that dyslexia prevalence rates vary across countries due to differences in diagnostic criteria and education systems, but global averages consistently point to a rate of around 10%. He added that educational quality and teaching approaches play a key role in identifying and supporting children with dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a neurodevelopmental learning difference that mainly affects reading, writing and spelling, despite normal or above-average intelligence.

People with dyslexia may have difficulty recognizing letters and words, reading fluently, or spelling correctly, especially in early school years. It is not a disease and not related to intelligence, but a difference in how the brain processes written language.