According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the average May precipitation in the Marmara region over the long-term period from 1991 to 2020 was measured at 45.1 millimeters.

Last May, the region received 36.7 millimeters of rainfall, while this year in the same period, the amount was 42.8 millimeters.

It was determined that May rainfall in the region decreased by 5% compared to the long-term average but increased by 17% compared to the same period last year.

Dr. Güven Özdemir, a faculty member at Istanbul Aydın University and a meteorological engineer, explained that May precipitation in the Marmara region increased by 17% compared to last year.

Özdemir pointed out that rainfall in the region decreased by 5% compared to the long-term average and emphasized that this difference should not be misleading.

Highlighting that the primary cause of rising global temperatures is the intensive use of fossil fuels, Özdemir said: "May can be considered one of the hottest months in recent decades. This increase is not solely due to fossil fuels, but also closely linked to population growth, unplanned urban expansion and deforestation."

Özdemir also touched on water levels in the dams that supply Istanbul and discussed the impact of rising temperatures on water resources.

He emphasized that dam occupancy levels have begun to fall below 70%, saying: "This situation could signal water shortages during the summer months. In May, high-pressure systems dominated. Compared to low-pressure systems, these high-pressure systems, accompanied by southerly winds, increased the transport of hot air from Africa. This played a significant role in the temperature rise."

Özdemir warned that temperature records could be broken in June, July, and August, adding that drought is not unique to Istanbul and that many regions across Türkiye have not received sufficient rainfall.

He also explained that this situation has several negative consequences, such as an increase in pests in agricultural areas, a heightened risk of forest fires and difficulties in water supply.

"Dam water levels have declined. It appears that low rainfall may continue. Therefore, we must use water wisely and act with social awareness to avoid hardships in the summer months," Özdemir concluded.