The number of children and adolescents experiencing peer bullying in Türkiye has nearly doubled over the past four years, according to data analyzed by Selçuk University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Hasan Ali Güler, a specialist in child and adolescent mental health, emphasized the rising prevalence of bullying and called for increased awareness and action from families and schools.

Drawing on 2019 and 2023 data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), Dr. Güler noted a sharp increase in reports of peer bullying among both 4th-grade children and 8th-grade adolescents. “Our scientific data show that one in every seven to eight children or adolescents is exposed to peer bullying at least once a week,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of recognizing bullying, Güler explained that children and teens are becoming more aware of bullying behaviors and are increasingly able to identify and report them. “Children have started saying, ‘You are bullying me,’ more frequently, which is a positive step,” he noted.

Güler urged families to maintain open lines of communication with their children, encouraging them to share any negative experiences they encounter during the day. He stressed that parents should avoid judgmental or critical responses, as children subjected to bullying often feel vulnerable and isolated.

Early communication with schools, starting with teachers and expanding to school administrators, is essential to address bullying effectively.

The expert also shed light on the cycle of bullying, stating that many children who bully others have themselves been victims of bullying in earlier stages of life. “Understanding this pattern is crucial for families to respond appropriately,” Güler added.

He further emphasized the critical role of psychiatric evaluation and support for both victims and perpetrators of bullying, pointing out that many affected children suffer from psychiatric distress.

“Maintaining school attendance and social connections, along with comprehensive support involving parents, teachers and mental health professionals, is vital,” he said.

Güler concluded by calling on schools, families and health care providers to work collaboratively in tackling the growing issue of peer bullying in Türkiye, safeguarding the well-being and development of children and adolescents.