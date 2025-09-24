Uncontrolled use of social media and violent digital games is posing a growing threat to children during adolescence, one of the most important stages of human development, experts say.

Scientists have identified a direct link between the misuse of technology and aggressive behavior in individuals. Research indicates that violent tendencies in adolescents do not emerge solely from personal traits; rather, they can result from the combined influence of environmental and digital factors.

Professor Dr. Eyüp Sabri Ercan, a faculty member at the Department of Child and Adolescent Health and Diseases at Ege University Faculty of Medicine, noted that violent behaviors caused by the misuse of technology have increased noticeably in recent years.

“Genetic factors remain constant, so the rise in visible aggressive incidents points to the growing influence of environmental factors,” Ercan said. “One of the key factors is the sharp increase in media exposure, digital structures and violent games. Intensive interaction with social media and digital content can lead to aggression and avoidance of social communication.”

Ercan emphasized that parents should address potential mental health issues early. “Some families dismiss these behaviors as typical adolescent moods. However, electronic restrictions are essential for children. Parents should also set limits for themselves. Many children report being frustrated with seeing their parents constantly staring at screens. Children should be kept away from violent series, movies and games, and they should participate in regular sports activities. Limiting media use within the family is critical.”

Dr. Fevzi Tuna Ocakoğlu, also from Ege University’s Department of Child and Adolescent Health and Diseases, explained that children are exposed to violent images, including fights, wars and other forms of graphic content, on social media from very early ages. This exposure, he said, can make it harder for children to control anger and emotions.

“Violent digital war games and role-playing games, where children adopt characters and commit in-game crimes, desensitize them to violence. This desensitization accelerates aggressive responses in real-life situations. Playing games with highly realistic visuals can also distort a child’s perception of reality, leading them to act out behaviors from the game in their everyday life,” Ocakoğlu said.

Both experts stressed that parents should take preventive measures before encountering behavioral problems. They should carefully monitor which digital platforms their children are using and be alert to early signs of psychological distress. These can include excessive computer use, withdrawal from social interactions, restlessness, anxiety, sleep disturbances and changes in appetite.

Ocakoğlu highlighted that early diagnosis and intervention are key. “By recognizing these symptoms promptly, families can intervene before mental health issues escalate. This helps children recover and maintain their overall well-being,” he said.