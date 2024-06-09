The new microbialite (Stalagmite) colony, detected by the Coast Guard Command Diving, Security, Security and Search and Rescue (DEGAK) team in Ahlat district of Bitlis, southeastern Türkiye, was photographed by underwater cinematographer and documentary producer Tahsin Ceylan and his team.

Ceylan and his team were cleaning the depths of Lake Van within the scope of World Environment Day when they came across the discovery.

Microbialites of different shapes measuring 17 meters long and detected 100 meters away from the shore were recorded for the first time by Ceylan and his team.

Fishing nets surrounding the microbialites were also collected by the diving team.

Ceylan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the team encountered images that excited them during their dive after seeing a new microbialite colony in the region.

Explaining that this colony has a different structure than previously discovered examples, Ceylan said: "It was a newly discovered colony and a very magnificent sight. It was surrounded by fishing nets. By cleaning those nets, we were able to get a good look at it. Lake Van is an incredibly beautiful place. Such beauty also contribute to the city's tourism. Diving enthusiasts want to come here and see what lies in Lake Van. We continue to explore the beauties in the depths of the lake.”

Thanking the teams for their support, Ceylan added: "The Coast Guard Command, which is the only general law enforcement force responsible for our country's maritime jurisdiction areas, started to transfer the experiences it gained from the duties it carried out at sea to Lake Van by being deployed in Van's Edremit and Bitlis' Ahlat districts. The Coast Guard Van Lake Group Command, with its strong, modern platforms and experienced personnel, effectively combats all kinds of illegal activities, especially the fight against irregular migration."