As the summer heat intensifies across Türkiye, its impact is felt deeply in everyday life, reshaping routines and testing communities’ resilience. One area especially feeling the pressure is the blood donation system, a lifeline that hospitals and clinics depend on to save countless lives every day.

In Manisa, one of Türkiye’s key hubs for blood collection, Dr. Özgür Kalendaroğlu, director of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) Blood Donation Center in the city, has reported a marked decline in blood donations. He attributes this drop primarily to the oppressive summer heat, the seasonal school break, and the mobility of residents who often travel outside the city during these months.

“The combination of extreme temperatures and holiday travel has led to a considerable reduction in our blood stocks,” Dr. Kalendaroğlu explained. Yet, he urged the public not to let the heat discourage them from donating, reassuring that all donation sites and mobile units are fully air-conditioned. "Donations take place under the vigilant care of doctors and trained staff, ensuring both safety and comfort for every donor,” he added.

Despite the seasonal challenges, the Manisa Kızılay, one of the top centers in Türkiye for collecting blood, has nearly met its annual goal for the first half of the year. Kalendaroğlu reported that out of the 70,000-unit target set for 2025, 34,500 units were collected in the first six months, achieving 98% of the midyear goal.

Safety remains paramount. Donors undergo comprehensive health checks, including blood pressure, temperature and pulse monitoring before they give blood, and adequate rest is provided afterward to ensure well-being.

Reflecting on earlier months, Dr. Kalendaroğlu noted that outside of Ramadan, the center faced no major setbacks in meeting its donation goals. He calls on all eligible citizens between 18 and 65 years old to donate regularly, underscoring the urgent need for about 250 to 300 blood units daily to serve patients effectively.

He also extends heartfelt appreciation to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), whose collaboration has been invaluable. “We organize donation events in coordination with military bases, and our soldiers, the Mehmetçik, are steadfast partners in this mission. Their support is deeply appreciated by both the public and patients alike,” he concluded.