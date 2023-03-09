The General Directorate of Meteorology highlighted that the eastern Anatolia region will experience extremely dry weather and severe droughts because of the decrease in precipitation compared to the previous years, in its tri-monthly drought map covering November and December 2022 and January 2023.

The map defines the region as "extraordinarily dry," indicating that the region might endure severe droughts because of the decrease in precipitation compared to the previous years.

Explaining how Türkiye's geographical location plays a part, Ağrı İbrahim Çeçen University Faculty of Arts and Sciences Department of Geography lecturer professor Faruk Kaya noted that Türkiye is in the Mediterranean climate zone and hence the country is prone to drought threats.

"It's high time to take serious measures to tackle the issue of water scarcity. The water level in the dams has decreased and precipitation throughout the country has drastically decreased as well," Kaya added.

"According to data from 1960-2012, the average annual precipitation was 521.5 millimeters in Ağrı and 465.8 millimeters in 2018-2022. There appears to be a 55-millimeter reduction, which is indeed a significant decrease," the professor said.

He said that climate change is affecting the eastern Anatolia region and that this is most clearly seen in Ağrı, pointing out that snowfall is the most important form of precipitation because it covers the surface like a quilt and then slowly melts, helping to nurture both the ground soil and groundwater. Precipitation that falls as rain usually flows over the surface and saturates the ground for a short time," the professor explained.

Noting that the 52-year average number of days of snowfall in the month of January in the eastern Anatolia region is around 10 and that there was not much snowfall this year, Kaya said: "It snowed in Ağrı, but in Iğdır and Erzurum, the seasonal snow melted quickly."

Recalling the negative consequences of the increase in temperature and the decrease in precipitation, Kaya said: "Agriculture is one area that will be most affected by climate change. Drought is a crucial problem and we need to take precautions to mitigate the adverse effects of water conservation. As a state and society, we need to know the value of water.

"However, an increase in the amount of precipitation in the upcoming period will ensure that this drought danger in Türkiye will be minimized," he concluded.