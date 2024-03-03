As much of the country grapples with wintry conditions, an unexpected turn of events has occurred in northwestern Türkiye, where temperatures have soared to an unseasonable 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit), triggering an early blooming of fruit trees. This phenomenon has raised concerns among agricultural experts, particularly in Istanbul and the surrounding regions.

Reports indicate that fruit trees, including those in Istanbul, have begun to blossom prematurely, spurred by temperatures well above seasonal norms.

Notably, the northwestern province of Edirne, particularly the Keşan district, has witnessed a significant uptick in tree blossoming, attributed to what experts term a "false spring."

Lütfü Açar, vice president of the Agricultural Consultants Association of Türkiye (TAR-DER) and an agricultural engineer, shed light on the situation, explaining that the trees had been deceived by the uncharacteristically warm weather, mistaking it for the onset of spring.

"Plants and trees typically undergo a yearly cycle of development," Açar stated, "especially fruit trees, which enter a period of dormancy during the winter months following the fall season. However, the recent surge in temperatures has disrupted this cycle, prompting early blooming."

Highlighting the broader implications of climate change, Açar emphasized the need for farmers and producers to adapt their practices accordingly. "We are witnessing significant shifts in seasonal patterns," he remarked, "and it is imperative that agricultural techniques evolve in response to these changing climatic conditions."

Despite the initial spectacle of early blossoming, concerns loom over potential yield losses in the event of sudden temperature drops or frost events in the coming weeks. Açar stressed the importance of vigilance, urging farmers to implement precautionary measures to mitigate the impact on tree yields.

"As temperatures fluctuate unpredictably," Açar concluded, "it is essential for farmers to proactively adjust their production plans and adopt measures to safeguard against premature blooming. Addressing the challenges posed by climate change requires concerted efforts on both local and regional scales."