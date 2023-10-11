Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş attended the groundbreaking ceremony of homes for orphaned children in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit Hatay province with Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki on Wednesday.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of TUSAŞ Serdar Demir Children’s Homes in the Serinyol neighborhood in Antakya district, Göktaş said they aim to build a happy, safe future for orphaned children.

Noting that the country launched a great mobilization campaign in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the southeast, Göktaş said her ministry has been carrying out immense work to take care of unaccompanied children and reunite them with their families. She noted that the ministry continues to follow developments regarding children reunited with their families and those placed under state protection.

The minister continued by saying that her ministry’s relevant units visited some 4,075 children and provided them with necessary social services.

The ministry is now focusing on providing social development steps for children, as their basic needs have been provided, according to Göktaş.

“We encourage our children and youth in earthquake regions to participate in social, academic, arts and sports activities more,” she said.

The family minister noted that Türkiye takes care of 14,364 orphans in a home atmosphere and prioritizes peace and safety. She said that the number of foster families has significantly increased from 39 to 92%, thanks to the work of first lady Emine Erdoğan. The first lady’s initiative raised awareness about foster parenting and encouraged more families to take part in the project, Göktaş said.

The children’s home project in Hatay will provide warm homes for 80 children in Hatay and 50 others in Adıyaman province according to the minister.