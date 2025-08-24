Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş highlighted the importance of family and child-centered social policies, describing them as a valuable investment for the country. "We are taking steps that place the family at the center," she said during the Digital Detox and Grand Family Gathering at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University Fener Coastal Facilities in Rize on Saturday.

Göktaş expressed her pleasure at being in Rize and emphasized that the camp is significant for children to spend time with their families in a digital-free environment, helping them rediscover the warmth and values of their families.

She noted that digital detox camps across Türkiye play an important role in strengthening family bonds and communication. The camps also create lasting memories for children, she added.

"Our greatest strength is always the family," Göktaş said. "The family is our future, our yesterday, our today and our tomorrow. Under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are conducting various events in all 81 provinces as part of the 'Year of the Family.'"

The minister added that as of Saturday, a total of 9,011 events have been held nationwide. She described such activities as essential for enhancing intra-family communication, fostering intergenerational ties and promoting awareness of family-centered values.

Pointing out the isolating effects of the digital age, Göktaş explained that the camps demonstrate how children, families and elders, often surrounded by crowd-induced loneliness, can enjoy meaningful time together without phones or digital devices.

She emphasized the link between strong families and strong generations. "We know that strong generations are raised in strong families and strong families are the guarantee of a strong Türkiye," she said.

While acknowledging the benefits of digital technology, she stressed the importance of moderation. "There are so many people spending excessive time in the digital world that they neglect communication and fail to converse with each other. Communication within the family decreases. During the 'Year of the Family,' we aim to raise awareness through these camps. Looking into each other’s eyes, holding hands, and conversing together are vital for children’s mental development and strengthening family bonds," Göktaş said.

She added that distancing from technology not only strengthens family ties but also relaxes the mind, boosts productivity, and supports overall health. "In short, digital detox means breath for our families, healing for our souls, and revival for society. A society grows from families that raise healthy generations. We work with all our might to raise confident generations and see social policies for families and children as a valuable investment," she said.

Göktaş also noted that the ministry will continue these initiatives without slowing down under the leadership and vision of President Erdoğan. "We consider it important to bring this vision to every home, neighborhood, and family through these camps and awareness programs," she added.

She added that the camps also aim to raise awareness about the risks of excessive digital use. "We will continue to work with all our strength for our great Türkiye family of 86 million. The healthier and stronger the family, the stronger our country. Our primary goal is to keep families away from the loneliness caused by the digital world. We believe raising children with love, play and affection is a shared responsibility," she said.