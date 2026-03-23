Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said approximately 18,860 children have benefited from the Anka Child Support Program in Türkiye, which aims to reduce trauma and strengthen social integration for children in care.

In a written statement on Monday, Göktaş said the program, launched in 2014, is applied to children in 59 Specialized Child Home Sites across the country. It aims to reduce psychological distress and behavioral issues stemming from negative past experiences and help children adjust to their families and social environments.

The minister said activities are designed to support personality development, address trauma, and foster positive attitudes and behaviors while accounting for individual differences and needs. “To date, approximately 18,860 children have benefited from the Anka Child Support Program, which we conduct to reduce trauma and strengthen social integration,” she said.

Göktaş said the Individual Needs and Risk Assessment Form, or BIRDEF programs, is used to determine each child’s needs. The program includes individual counseling, group activities, and family collaboration processes.

She noted that these stages aim to support the child’s personal development as well as their adaptation to family and social environments. “Each child undergoing rehabilitation is assigned a specially trained counselor who evaluates critical information, including education history, health status, family relationships, social environment, and any past experiences of abuse, addiction, or criminal involvement to identify needs and risk areas,” she said.

Based on the collected data, individual counseling, group sessions, and family support programs are developed. “If there are no barriers to family communication, the family is included in the process, ensuring active participation from both the child and the family."

"Children also take part in social, cultural, and sports activities, as well as vocational courses during rehabilitation. Courses are planned according to children’s characteristics, interests, abilities, and needs, providing activities to develop daily life skills. Support is provided to children and their families based on identified needs and risk assessments,” she said.

Göktaş said the program has been strengthened and restructured in recent years. Based on impact analysis, the model, initially applied only in Specialized Child Home Sites, has been expanded to all child care institutions in Türkiye. The move ensures psychosocial support services for children under protection and care are standardized using a science-based approach and delivered holistically under a unified system.