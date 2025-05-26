Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that applications have opened for the Elderly Support Program (YADES 2025), which will evaluate projects prepared by municipalities to protect, support and ease the lives of older adults.

In a written statement, Göktaş highlighted that as the elderly population in Türkiye has risen to 10.6%, the ministry continues its efforts to expand and diversify services provided to elderly citizens in line with their needs.

Within this framework, she stated that the ministry continues its policy of promoting active and healthy aging based on family support through the YADES program. “In addition to institutional care services, we are expanding protective and preventive alternative service models such as home care and day care. We are also developing projects to strengthen home care and day care support services, which are the preferred choices of elderly citizens and their families,” she said.

Minister Göktaş noted that YADES, which has been implemented since 2016, aims to support citizens over the age of 65 by offering care and psychosocial support directly in their living environments, thus improving their quality of life. “Over the past nine years, we have provided a total of TL 64.3 million in financial support, reaching 153,898 elderly individuals in 101,690 households through 91 projects carried out in 54 different municipalities,” she stated.

She announced that applications have now opened for YADES 2025, where new projects prepared by municipalities will be evaluated to further protect and support elderly citizens and ease their daily lives.

Göktaş emphasized that municipalities can submit their project drafts to provincial directorates by filling out the "YADES Project Application Form" available on the ministry’s General Directorate of Services for Persons with Disabilities and the Elderly's website. Approved projects will be implemented by municipalities, while monitoring and inspections will be carried out through the governorships.

She also reminded municipalities planning to apply that they must submit their project proposals to the relevant governorships by June 27.