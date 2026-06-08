The Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay) signed a cooperation protocol on Monday in Istanbul to strengthen prevention, rehabilitation and social support efforts in the fight against addiction across Türkiye.

The agreement was signed at the Green Crescent Headquarters in Istanbul by Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Yeşilay President Mehmet Dinç.

The protocol aims to improve access to support services for individuals struggling with addiction or facing addiction risks, while strengthening referral mechanisms to prevention, counseling and rehabilitation programs.

The initiative also seeks to support individuals' reintegration into society after treatment and enhance coordination between public institutions and civil society organizations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said addiction should no longer be viewed solely as an individual health issue but as a multidimensional social challenge affecting families, education, employment, social cohesion and public well-being.

She said the newly signed protocol with Yeşilay would strengthen family-centered prevention efforts, expand social services and improve institutional coordination to ensure faster and more effective responses to addiction-related risks.

Highlighting the government's broader strategy, Göktaş described protecting children from harmful habits and supporting families as a national responsibility. She noted that the ministry has reached more than 2.5 million people through addiction awareness campaigns, counseling services and family-focused support programs.

The minister also warned of growing risks linked to the digital age, particularly among children and young people. She said recent social media regulations were introduced to provide stronger safeguards for minors and reduce exposure to harmful online content and addictive digital behaviors.

"Our goal is to identify risks before addiction takes hold, intervene at the right time and help individuals become strong and active members of society once again," Göktaş said, adding that the ministry would continue its efforts to build healthier generations and a safer future.

Echoing the minister's emphasis on prevention, Yeşilay President Dinç said the organization has adopted a family-centered model that goes beyond the individual-focused approaches commonly seen in addiction policies around the world.

"Addiction does not affect only the individual. It impacts families and entire communities. Our family structure is one of our greatest strengths in combating addiction, and we believe families must be part of both prevention and recovery efforts," Dinç said.

He noted that cooperation between Yeşilay and the ministry has already reached more than 1.3 million people through awareness and prevention programs, while hundreds of psychologists and social service professionals have received specialized training and family education initiatives have been expanded nationwide.

Dinç also praised the ministry's Addiction Social Risk Map pilot project in Batman, southeastern Türkiye, saying the initiative demonstrates the importance of identifying risks at the household level and connecting vulnerable individuals with support services before problems deepen.

Warning about the rise of behavioral addictions in the post-pandemic period, Dinç said gambling and social media addiction have emerged as major challenges affecting children, young people and adults alike.

He said the newly signed protocol would deepen cooperation between the two institutions in prevention, intervention, rehabilitation and social reintegration, bringing together the ministry's nationwide social services network and Yeşilay's counseling and rehabilitation programs.

"We are entering a new phase in the fight against addiction. By combining our resources and expertise, we will be able to provide stronger support for individuals, families and communities across Türkiye," Dinç said.

The protocol aims to strengthen family-centered addiction prevention, improve access to treatment and rehabilitation services, and enhance cooperation between public institutions and civil society to support individuals at risk of addiction and their families.