The “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” initiative, implemented in cooperation with Türkiye’s branch of a renowned fashion magazine – Vogue, and UNICEF Türkiye aims to call the fashion industry for solidarity to reach children affected by the pair of last month’s devastating earthquakes.

Vogue Türkiye, operating under Turkuvaz Media Group, together with UNICEF, invites the local and global fashion industry to join forces in line with the “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” campaign to draw more attention to the consequences of earthquakes on children and to implement practices that will help these children overcome the disaster.

Piece from a collection 'Misela' auctioned for “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” initiative. (Courtesy of Fashion Unites for Türkiye)

The campaign invites its followers to donate to UNICEF Türkiye. It started when photographers, models, make-up artists and celebrities worldwide began to share their shoots with “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” t-shirts on their social media accounts as of March 6.

Piece from Nihan Peker's collection auctioned for “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” initiative. (Courtesy of Fashion Unites for Türkiye)

During March, everyone in the fashion industry will join the global call for children in need by sharing the images of this campaign with the donation link.

As the first leg of the “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” campaign, 13 unique pieces from spring/summer collections of ANIM, Ceren Ocak, Dice Kayek, Gaios Design, In the Mood For Love, Meltem Özbek, Misela, Nihan Peker, NU, Özgür Masur, Serena Uziyel, Sudi Etuz and Zeynep Arçay – that they allocated specifically for this project are auctioned off at Artam Antik.

All proceeds from the auction, which started at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 GMT) on March 13, 2023, and will end at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 GMT) on March 15, 2023, will be transferred to the “Fashion Unites for Türkiye” fund at the UNICEF’s Turkish National Committee.