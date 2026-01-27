Juvenile crime and violence involving children in Türkiye have become increasingly visible in recent years, reflected both in official judicial data and in incidents drawing public attention across the country.

Cases reported in different provinces, where minors are involved as both perpetrators and victims, point to deeper social and structural factors rather than isolated acts of violence.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Jan. 14 in the Güngören district of Istanbul, where 17-year-old Atlas Çağlayan lost his life after being stabbed during an argument that reportedly began over a minor dispute. The suspect in the case is a 15-year-old, according to initial findings.

While the judicial process is ongoing, the incident has once again raised questions regarding youth violence, peer influence, social environment and the effectiveness of preventive mechanisms targeting at-risk children.

Minguzzi's murder

The case that sparked debate and received extensive international media coverage was the murder of another adolescent. On Jan. 24, 2025, 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi was stabbed by a young attacker, again another 15-year-old boy, this time at a street market in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district. After spending 16 days in intensive care, he died on Feb. 9, 2025.

Just two months after Ahmet’s murder, in Tokat, northern Türkiye, another unfortunate news shocked the public, as Berkay Melikoğlu, a 17-year-old national athlete, was killed in a stabbing.

The subsequent attacks renewed concerns about the risks children face in public spaces and how acts of violence with no apparent motive can quickly escalate into fatal crimes. The cases of Çağlayan, Minguzzi and Melikoğlu point to a broader pattern suggesting that violence committed by children may not be limited to isolated incidents.

Experts say children can be both perpetrators and victims of violence, facing risks in daily life as well as within the justice system. Social environments and peer relationships strongly influence behavior and safety.

Bullying has become a major driver of youth violence, often carried out in groups that give children confidence to act. These dynamics affect not only victims but also witnesses, highlighting the growing impact of peer pressure and group identity on child behavior.

A teenager, who did not want to be identified, said: “I face bullying at school and in different social settings. It doesn’t stay verbal; over time, it becomes harsher and more frightening. Many people around me go through the same thing. Even witnessing these incidents is unsettling, and I don’t feel safe. My family is very worried.”

Such experiences also create uncertainty and security concerns for families. Parents often learn about the violence their children experience or witness only indirectly, making it difficult to assess risks early. Some families see withdrawing children from social environments as a precaution, though there are concerns that this approach may lead to other long-term problems.

Supporters display a poster reading “Ahmet Mattia Minguzzi’s case is our common concern” outside the courthouse, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 21, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Psychological risks, digital culture

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Ümit Çiçek emphasizes that violent behavior in children cannot be explained by a single cause.

“When genetic factors, a child’s psychological makeup, family background, neighborhood and school environment, and psychiatric conditions come together, the risk increases,” Çiçek said. “Some children may misinterpret nonthreatening words or looks as threats.”

He emphasized, however, that none of these risk factors alone causes criminal behavior.

Çiçek also warned of the risks for children who witness violence. “Those who watch, those who are exposed to violence, those who assist in it or those who are merely witnesses are all affected differently. Low self-esteem, intense anxiety, sleep problems and the risk of viewing violence as a problem-solving method later in life can emerge,” he said.

Social media and digital games also play a significant role. “Children can more easily encounter inappropriate peer groups. Violence can become normalized in digital environments,” Çiçek said. “It is critical for parents to talk with their children about who they interact with online and to discuss risks rather than relying solely on bans.”

Trends in juvenile crime

The mentioned cases and other well-documented incidents of violence targeting children, as well as crimes committed by minors brainwashed by organized crime gangs, show that those cases are not only individual tragedies but also serious threats to public safety. Experts and field observations indicate a marked increase in violence and bullying among children, particularly those ages 12 to 17.

Mert H. Akgün, a researcher in law and human rights at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), summarizes recent trends in juvenile cases as follows, “As of 2024, 202,785 children were tried for being drawn into crime, meaning they were accused of committing acts defined as crimes under the law.”

“According to official statistics covering 2015 to 2024, the number of children drawn into crime increased by 51%. Although there was a significant drop in 2020 due to the pandemic, the overall trend shows an increase almost every year. A sharp rise of 56% in 2022 is particularly striking,” Akgün added.

Roses left on the grave of 17-year-old Atlas Çağlayan, who died after being stabbed, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Akgün also pointed to changes in the types of crimes attributed to children, “The most common offenses attributed to children are assault, theft, drug-related crimes and threats. Over these nine years, the share of assault increased from 34% to 40%, theft fell from 24% to 16%, and drug-related crimes rose from 5.6% to 8.2%.”

The data shows that crimes involving violence against bodily integrity and property offenses dominate juvenile crime. The rising share of violent crimes and the increase in drug-related offenses are concerning.” Akgün added.

The figures cited by Akgün indicate a clear rise in violent crimes and drug-related cases involving children.

Criminal responsibility

These incidents highlight the responsibilities of the juvenile justice system, families and schools.

In Türkiye’s juvenile justice system, the priority is not punishment but eliminating the factors that push children toward crime, as well as rehabilitation and protection. Courts evaluate socioeconomic and psychological conditions through social investigation reports, with lack of education, domestic violence and poverty among the main factors considered.

“Courts prioritize the best interests of the child, punishment is a last resort, while preventive and rehabilitative measures come first,” Akgün said.

Experts emphasize that children aged between 15 and 18, whose capacity to direct their behavior is considered more developed, limited and appropriate criminal sanctions may be applied when necessary. Families whose actions indirectly contribute to a child’s involvement in crime may also face legal scrutiny.