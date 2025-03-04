The annual carnival in Faymonville, known as Belgium’s “Turkish village,” brought vibrant scenes as locals and visitors gathered to celebrate the tradition.

Crowds assembled at the village’s cultural center, which stands out with its crescent and star-adorned sign, before preparing for the festivities. As part of the carnival, Faymonville was decorated in red and white, drawing participants from nearby villages. A parade formed behind a marching band carrying Turkish flags, filling the main street with music and energy.

Dressed in colorful costumes, Faymonville residents danced through the village’s main road, tossing confetti and candy to spectators. The villagers, who have long been referred to as “Turks,” attribute the name to their historical refusal to pay church taxes. The carnival offered them an opportunity to celebrate their heritage with a variety of themed costumes and performances.

A participant at the festival poses in a costume symbolizing traditional Turkish history, Faymonville, Belgium, March 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

The event also attracted many visitors from Belgium and neighboring countries, including members of the Turkish community eager to witness the unique celebration.

Nesime Östen, who traveled from Brussels with her family, told Anadolu Agency (AA) she had long dreamed of visiting Faymonville. “Seeing the Turkish flag here fills me with pride,” she said.

Kemal Östen, also from Brussels, echoed the sentiment, saying he was proud to see the Turkish flag flying in the village.

Köksal Oldoğan, attending for the first time from Cologne, Germany, said: “It’s an honor to be part of a carnival named after Turks in Belgium, the heart of Europe. We must make sure our flag waves everywhere.”

Eray Temiz, who came from Ghent, said he first learned about the Turkish village and its carnival online. “Traveling 230 kilometers (143 miles) was worth it. The atmosphere is incredible, and we plan to return every year. It feels just like Türkiye – people even call it ‘Little Türkiye,’” he said.