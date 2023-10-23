Ferrets are becoming increasingly popular as pets in Türkiye after Europe – reflecting the negative impact of technology on human life and the growing number of people living alone in the modern age.

Influenced by factors such as technology's effects on human life and changing habits brought by the new era, pet ownership has increased significantly, especially since the pandemic, with over 2 million pets now residing in Türkiye.

So far, 1,231,313 cats and 833,168 dogs have been identified as pets in the country. The number of identified ferrets is also on the rise, with the highest populations in Istanbul, Antalya, Ankara, Izmir, Karabük, Kayseri, Muğla and Bursa.

Ferret owners, like Özlem Altuntaş, are enthusiastic about their pets and enjoy sharing their experiences. Altuntaş stated that she decided to adopt "Jojo," her pet ferret, after researching the topic and discovering that it was legal to keep ferrets in Türkiye.

Jojo, a playful and social ferret, has been living with Altuntaş for three years. She described Jojo's daily routine and debunked some misconceptions about ferrets.

Sharing one of the false myths regarding ferrets, she said that most people think that they are creatures that have a sense of revenge, harm people and can strangle them to death.

Altuntaş explained that people who visit her and meet Jojo are initially concerned due to certain prejudices, but their attitudes change once they get to know him.

While ferrets have a different daily routine compared to cats and dogs, Altuntaş finds their care to be easier. Ferrets typically sleep for up to 20 hours a day, and they are most active during the night.

It's essential to provide an environment that suits the specific needs and behaviors of a ferret, such as a quiet and safe place for them to sleep during the day, as well as a consistent feeding schedule. Altuntaş emphasized that Jojo's care is relatively easy, and he has been identified and chipped as required by Turkish law.

A citizen told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he did not know if it was legal to keep ferrets at home and that he heard this for the first time. She said that animals such as cats, dogs and birds are kept at home as those are human-friendly.

While another citizen simply refused to entertain the idea of keeping a ferret as a pet. In his opinion, ferrets are wild animals so he thinks it is better for them to stay in their own environment.

Ferrets are relatively new as pets in Türkiye, and there are still misconceptions about them, but they are finding acceptance among those who appreciate their unique qualities.