The Istanbul governor's office has announced that administrative fines will be imposed on individuals who disturb the public by creating noise with personal music devices in squares, crowded open areas, public transportation vehicles, stops, coastal areas and beaches.

In a statement released by the governor's office, it was noted, "Recent complaints received by our office indicate that noise is being caused by personal music devices in public transportation vehicles, stops, beaches, coastal areas, picnic spots and other public spaces where people gather in large numbers."

The statement added that necessary measures will be taken in response to this issue, "Individuals who create noise and disturb the environment with personal music devices in squares, crowded open areas, public transportation vehicles, stops, coastal areas and beaches will be subject to administrative fines in accordance with Article 36 of the Misdemeanor Law No. 5326. In this context, necessary precautions will be taken, and inspections will be increased through coordination between district governorates, local administrations, general law enforcement and municipal police units."

Playing music in public spaces is a commonly observed practice in Istanbul, especially in lively areas such as squares, parks and public transportation hubs. From portable speakers to personal sound systems, individuals often play music in ways that reflect the city's energetic and expressive street culture.

However, this habit, though embraced by some, has increasingly drawn complaints due to its disruptive impact on public order and the shared urban environment.