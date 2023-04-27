Firefighters are trying to extinguish flames that engulfed an upscale condominium building in Türkiye’s western Izmir province late Thursday.

Emergency squads arrived at the scene of the fire at the Folkart condo, located in the Narlıdere district.

Water trucks of the local Directorate of Forestry, water cannon vehicles of police, as well as Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) teams, are at the scene of the fire, reports said.

Flames quickly covered the eight-floor building at around 10:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT).

No statement has been made about casualties, but some reports said residents jumped off from their balconies and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Izmir Governor Selim Köşger, who arrived at the scene of the fire, told reporters that all residents of the building, living in 40 different units, were evacuated following the fire.

Famous Turkish singer Ibrahim Tatlıses is among the residents of the building, but was not residing in the condo, reports said.