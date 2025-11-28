A fire broke out Thursday aboard a Russian-bound tanker off the coast of Kandıra district in Türkiye's Kocaeli province, prompting an emergency rescue operation for the vessel’s 25 crew members, authorities said.

The tanker KAIROS, sailing empty toward Russia’s Novorossiysk port, reported a fire about 28 miles off Türkiye’s Black Sea shores, the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said in a statement. Officials noted the blaze was believed to have been triggered by an “external impact,” though the cause has not yet been confirmed.

“All 25 personnel onboard are in good condition,” the agency said, adding that rescue units were dispatched to evacuate the crew and monitor the situation.

The Kocaeli Governor’s Office said teams from the Coast Guard, Coastal Safety Directorate, emergency response units and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

“Necessary interventions are under way,” the statement said.